9 天前
GRAINS-Soybeans steady after sharp fall to one-month low
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 凌晨1点41分 / 9 天前

GRAINS-Soybeans steady after sharp fall to one-month low

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

U.S. soybeans steadied on Wednesday after a sharp fall in the
previous session to a one-month low as fears of production
losses eased.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade edged up 0.1 percent to $9.73 a bushel by 0101 GMT,
having closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low
of $9.69-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since July 3.
    * The most active corn futures rose 0.5 percent to
$3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.75-3/4 a bushel -
the lowest since June 30.
    * The most active wheat futures were up 0.3 percent to
$4.62-1/2 a bushel after closing down 2.8 percent on Tuesday
when prices hit a low of $4.60-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since
June 22.
    * U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 59
percent of the U.S. soy crop in good to excellent condition, up
from 57 percent a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on
average had expected no change.
    * INTL FCStone projected U.S. 2017 soybean
production at 4.235 billion bushels, with an average yield of
47.7 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures compare with the USDA's
current forecast for a 4.260 billion bushel crop with a yield of
48.0 bpa.
    * INTL FCStone forecast this year's corn harvest at 13.590
billion bushels with an average yield of 162.8 bpa. The figures
fell below the USDA's forecast for a corn crop of 14.255 billion
bushels with a yield of 170.4 bpa.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar clung to modest gains on Wednesday after
bouncing from 15-month lows, benefiting from a pause in selling
of the battered currency as investors begin positioning for key
events this week, notably Friday's U.S. employment report.
  
    * Oil dropped about 2 percent from a two-month high on
Tuesday as major world oil producers kept pumping out supply,
causing investors to worry that several weeks of steady gains
had pushed the rally too far, too fast.  
    * The Dow Jones Industrial Average racked up a fifth
straight record high on Tuesday and neared the 22,000 mark,
powered by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other banks.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
     - 0900  Euro Zone  Producer Prices            June 
     - 1100  U.S.       MBA Mortgage Market index  weekly 
     - 1215  U.S.       ADP National Employment    Jul 
     - 1345  U.S.       ISM-New York Index         Jul 
    
 Grains prices at  0101 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat  462.50     1.25    +0.27%       -2.53%  501.01    30
 CBOT corn   378.25     1.75    +0.46%       -1.69%  391.23    40
 CBOT soy    973.00     1.25    +0.13%       -3.40%  984.20    36
 CBOT rice    12.43    $0.05    +0.44%       +1.35%  $11.94    75
 WTI crude    48.83   -$0.33    -0.67%       -2.67%  $46.10    61
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.181   $0.001    +0.09%       -0.24%              
 USD/AUD     0.7966    0.000    -0.01%       -0.45%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

