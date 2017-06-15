FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
2017年6月15日

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Treasury

Spain aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at an auction of four bonds on Thursday.

Inditex

Berenburg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 37 euros from 34 euros.

Amadeus

Amadeus holds its annual shareholders meeting.

Ohl

OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.

Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "hold" from "reduce"

Tecnicas Reunidas

JP Morgan raises to "overweight" with target price for 39.4 euros, up from 31.3 euros.

