Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 早上6点36分 / 2 天内

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

1 分钟阅读

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Bank of Nova Scotia Scotiabank submits a binding offer to BBVA to acquire its shares in BBVA Chile.

