Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
图片Reuters TV
2017年12月5日 / 早上7点31分 / 1 天前

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

1 分钟阅读

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA says has accepted Scotiabank’s offer to buy its 68.19 percent ownership in BBVA Chile, for about $2.2 billion. ​

REE

Macquarie raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday.

