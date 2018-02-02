FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 9:52 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 4-month low as resources slump amid global selloff

2 分钟阅读

    * TSX down 254.89 points, or 1.61 percent, at 15,606.03
    * All of the TSX's 10 main groups were trading lower

 (Updates share prices)
    TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slumped
to a four-month low on Friday, with natural resource shares
leading broad based declines as commodity prices dropped and
higher bond yields pressured global equity markets.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.1 percent at $65.09 a
barrel, while Brent crude         lost 2 percent to
$68.27.            
    The energy group retreated 2.5 percent. Suncor Energy
slipped 1.8 percent to C$43.81, and Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd          dropped 1.4 percent to C$41.88.
    The financials group slipped 1.2 percent. Bank of Nova
Scotia          gave back 0.9 percent to C$80.01, and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce         lost 1.7 percent to C$119. 
    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.8 percent. Barrick Gold
Corp          slipped 3.7 percent to C$17.04, and Goldcorp Inc
       fell 2.9 percent to C$17.02.
    Gold futures        fell 1.3 percent to $1,331.34 an ounce.
       Copper prices         declined 0.6 percent to $7,079 a
tonne.             
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed down 254.89 points, or 1.61 percent, at
15,606.03, its biggest drop since May. All of the index's 10
main groups were in negative territory.

 (Reporting by John Tilak and Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom
Brown)
