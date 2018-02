TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after investor sentiment rebounded following a bullish U.S. inflation report and energy stocks rallied on strong oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.8 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,328.27. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)