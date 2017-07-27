Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,976 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Swiss food group Nestle reported slightly better than expected earnings for the first half of 2017, a month after being the world's largest food company was targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb.

ROCHE

Roche ROG.S, the biggest maker of cancer drugs, raised its 2007 outlook after first-half profit beat market expectations just as the Swiss group's ageing portfolio of blockbuster medicines faces increasing competition from biosimilar copies.

CLARIANT

Swiss chemicals group Clariant reported first half operating profit in line with expectations and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Clariant also said its $20 billion merger with peer Huntsman Corp remained on track with a preliminary filing for approval from the U.S. authorities filed.

EU antitrust regulators raided several ethylene purchasing companies in May, including Clariant and U.S. rival Celanese , over concerns the firms may have participated in a cartel.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and asset manager posted first-half net profit allocated to shareholders of 98.7 million Swiss francs ($103.9 million), just shy of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for 101 million francs.

SIKA

Sika began life under a new chief executive with results in line with market expectations during the first half and said on Thursday the strong start kept it on track to achieve its full-year sales target.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it has ‍secured 6 billion euros for direct private equity.

* Sulzer AG said first-half order intake increased by 12.5 percent, of which 1.9 percent was organic and 10.6 percent came from acquisitions.

* Bobst Group said first-half EBIT improved TO 39.8 million Swiss francs and that it is confident of achieving slightly higher full-year sales and a slightly higher EBIT compared to 2016.

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said first-half group profit was up at 98.7 million Swiss francs.

* Starrag Group said first-half net profit was up at 6.4 million Swiss francs.

* Also Holding said it is confident about raising net sales and profit year-on-year in the second half of 2017 after net profit rose 32.4 percent to 36.9 million euros in the first six months.

* Basler Kantonalbank expects to meet or exceed targets set earlier this year after profit rose 70 percent to 97.9 million francs.

ECONOMY