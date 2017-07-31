FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月31日 / 凌晨5点12分 / 5 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 9,018 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. judge said investors may pursue part of their nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said 11 of the banks, including Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, must defend against claims that from 2013 to 2016 they boycotted three upstart electronic platforms for swaps trading, hoping to destroy them. The remaining bank defendants include Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank on Monday reported a net profit of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) for the first half of 2017 as big foreign exchange losses weighed on earnings from its foreign investments.

The Swiss National Bank also published allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves at the end of the second quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry posted net earnings to equity holders of -24.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2017​ and said it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its North American business. Proceeds from an IPO would be used initially to reduce leverage allowing Dufry to reach its target leverage ahead of time, the company said.

* Emmi said is selling its 24 percent stake in Italian fresh cheese specialist Venchiaredo S.p.A., which generates sales of approximately 20 million euros. The transaction has no significant impact on EBIT or net profit, Emmi said.

* Kuros Biosciences said the over-allotment option granted to Zuercher Kantonalbank in connection with the capital increase has been exercised in full on July 28.

* Romande Energie said it has acquired a wind farm comprising three turbines situated in Pluzunet. The annual output can cover the power demand of more than 3,000 households, the company said.

* The SIX Exchange Regulation said it has reached an agreement with SHL Telemedicine in connection with a breach of the accounting standards (IFRS) in the 2015 annual financial statements. As part of the agreement, the company has committed itself to correct the errors, to adjust the disclosures in the 2016 annual financial statements and to make a payment of 15,000 francs to the IFRS-Foundation, SIX said.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below