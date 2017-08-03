FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨4点42分 / 2 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,139 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GAM

Swiss money manager GAM Holding, which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

The shares were seen rising 2.2 percent, according to pre-market indicators.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the FDA granted priority review for its drug Alecensa as a first-line treatment for people with a specific kind of lung cancer. A decision is due by Nov. 30.

* Bucher Industries said the group expects an improvement in business performance this year compared to 2016, as divisions including agricultural equipment see a pick-up.

* Belimo said first-half profit rose slightly to 38.4 million francs, up from 37.8 million francs in the same period a year ago.

* LEM said first-quarter profit rose 23 percent to 13.3 million francs.

* Actelion follow-on Idorsia said its first-half operating loss was 11 million francs.

* Wisekey said it amended its definitive facility agreement to increase total funds to $45 million from $25 million, with the proceeds slated to help expand business in the U.S. and open offices in Silicon Valley.

* Sunrise said it has begun a partnership with Sky to boost its digital TV sports offering.‍​

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below