FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨4点44分 / 1 个月前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 9,058 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

RICHEMONT

The Cartier-maker said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise ‍ said it has placed an inaugural 500 million Swiss franc ($521.54 million) hybrid bond.

* Charles Voegele said it was cancelling shares and delisting them from the Swiss exchange.

* Vaudoise Assurance reported H1 consolidated profit of 57.9 million francs and said its 2017 should be good again but should remain below the previous year’s result.

* Varia US Properties said it intends to increase its share capital, offering a maximum of 665,871 registered shares at market price. The company said it expects to generate proceeds of roughly 20 million francs in cash from a new anchor investor.

* Peach Property Group said it has acquired 266 apartments in Germany which should generate a monthly rent of around 1.1 million francs.

* Clariant said it has signed a joint venture with Tiangang Auxiliary to produce high-end polymer additives in China.

ECONOMY

Switzerland’s statistics office releases PPI figures at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below