Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 19

ZURICH, Sept 19(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,057 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

Activist shareholder alliance White Tale has increased its stake in speciality chemicals group Clariant to 15.1 percent, making it the biggest shareholder, it said in an open letter to the Clariant board, reiterating its opposition to a proposed $20 billion merger with Huntsman

Clariant shares indicated 1.3 percent higher.

ROCHE

Phase III data showed that a combination of venetoclax and rituximab helped people with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening compared to bendamustine plus rituximab.

The long-heralded threat of cut-price competition to its top-selling biological cancer medicines is finally becoming a reality for Roche, the world’s biggest maker of oncology treatments. Last Friday’s green light for a copy of its breast cancer drug Herceptin heralds the arrival of the second so-called cancer biosimilar in Europe this year, following the launch six months ago of copies of MabThera/Rituxan for blood cancers.

NOVARTIS

Ratings agency Fitch revises Novartis’s outlook to negative from stable; ‘AA’ affirmed

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Crealogix Holding AG says mid-term goals of group were increased in view of positive results; expects business to be successful for 2017/2018 with double-digit sales growth and further increases in EBITDA

* lastminute.com said it had appointed Sergio Signoretti as its new chief financial officer​.

* Wisekey International Holding AG says H1 2017 revenue increased by over 1,500% to $21.2 million; reduced losses by 80% and is on the path to profitability

* Basler Kantonalbank says target to 2021 for the total capital ratio is at least 17.3 percent; ‍​to implement strategy 2018 to 2021, group will invest average double-digit million figure annually in coming years

* Novavest Real Estate AG plans capital increase from the existing authorized capital in October/November 2017 of up to 22.6 million

* Leclanche SA to develop battery storage solution for Fastned’s network of fast charging stations

