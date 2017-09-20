FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 20
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 凌晨4点56分 / 1 个月前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,077 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemicals maker reconfirmed its commitment to its planned merger with Huntsman, saying the deal had a strong strategic rationale, after one of its shareholders repeated its opposition.

For more news, click

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday said it had won European Union approval for Rydapt to be used against a mutated form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other rare diseases, adding to U.S. approvals it secured in April.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS may be more at risk from a continued lack of client activity than peers because it’s more dependent on customers trades, the head of its investment banking operations told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

* Kuehne & Nagel said Sanofi awarded it a logistics contract to manage its warehouse activities in Geel, Belgium. The logistics company will also hold its investor day on Wednesday.

* Peach Property Group said it was increasing the target volume for its convertible hybrid bond from 25 million Swiss francs ($26.01 million) up to 59 million francs due to strong demand.

* Pax Anlage said it was naming Thomas Hasse Biniasch as its new Chief Executive, effective September 20, replacing Paul-Henri Guinand.

* Lalique Group said its group net profit rose to 3 million euros in the first half of 2017, up from 0.6 million euros the luxury goods company reported a year earlier.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below