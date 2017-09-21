Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

GATEGROUP

The Swiss Takeover Board has asked China’s HNA Group to clarify its ownership structure by early next month given apparent changes since its $1.5 billion takeover last year of Swiss aviation services company Gategroup.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom said it extended its partnership with the academic hospital Academisch Medisch Centrum (AMC) by five years in a deal worth 1.3 million euros ($1.54 million).

* Givaudan said it will acquire the nutrition division of Centroflora Group, without disclosing the terms of deal. Centroflora’s Nutra business would have represented around 17 million Swiss francs of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2017 on a proforma basis, the company said.

* BKW said it is selling its Italian distribution business and stake in Casa delle Nuove Energie​.

* Groupe Minoteries said first-half net profit was up at 2.5 million Swiss francs versus 2.3 million a year ago‍​.

* Sonova announced the appointment of Claudio Bartesaghi, currently head of corporate human resources management for North America, to the position of group vice president corporate HRM and member of the Sonova management board, effective Oct. 1.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government updates its economic forecasts at 0545 GMT.

* Swiss trade data for August due at 0600 GMT. ($1 = 0.8416 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)