Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,304 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ADECCO

The world’s largest staffing company reported worse-than-expected earnings during its third quarter on Tuesday as it was hit by a big non-cash writedown in the value of its trademarks.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said it has won U.S. approval to market its skin cancer drug Zelboraf for certain patients with Erdheim-Chester Disease, a rare type of blood cancer, and to market its drug Alecensa as a first choice of treatment for a subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Seperately, the company plans to relocate packaging of mature small molecule drugs from Kaiseraugst in Switzerland to the locations where the drugs are made, a move that will impact 235 jobs and begin largely after 2019.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Cosentyx cut psoriatic arthritis symptoms and slowed joint damage in new analysis of data from a trial.

* Implenia said it is building a new office structure for the United Nations in Geneva, a contract valued at around 100 million francs.

* Partners Group said it is leading financing of Laser Clinics Australia.

* Burckhardt Compression said its first-half net income fell to 8.7 million francs, down 1.3 million francs from the period in the previous year.

* SHL Telemedicine said Kun Shen, a private investor based in Hong Kong, has acquired additional shares and now holds 25.02 percent of voting rights in the company.

* Santhera said Todd Bazemore had resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals and member of executive management.

