Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,803 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer Gruppe AG is forming a joint venture with Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), the latest foreign entrant looking to tap growing wealth in the Southeast Asian country.

UBS

The five banks, including UBS, that settle every transaction in London’s $6.8 trillion a year gold market are changing the rules of their clearing house to make it easier for newcomers to join.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche named U.S. cancer expert William Pao head of its Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) business after John Reed decided to leave for what it called personal reasons.

GATEGROUP

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s Gategroup unit has agreed with SunExpress to provide in-flight catering and provisioning services for the Turkish airline’s network that transports more than seven million passengers a year, Gategroup said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank increased net profit by 7.1 percent during the full-year to 111.3 million Swiss francs ($118.04 million),

* Baloise, working with startup Think Yellow, is launching under its life insurance a portfolio containing stocks from Europe’s sixty best corporate performers in terms of gender equality.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach expects adjusted EBITDA of 200-230 million euros in 2018, following a 45.4 percent increase to 222.7 million euros in 2017.

* The board of Zurich Insurance will propose Alpiq CEO Jasmin Staiblin for membership at the group’s upcoming annual general meeting.

* Partners Group will propose Stefan Meister as its new chairman of the board, succeeding current chairman Peter Wuffli who will be proposed for the role of vice chairman.

* Cicor Technologies saw revenues rises 14.4 percent to 216.7 million francs in 2017.

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment saw net income of 19.3 million francs in 2017 and proposed an unchanged cash distribution of 3.60 francs per share.

* Retail lender PostFinance has become a shareholder in Swiss financial market operator SIX, bringing the total number of banks with a stake in the bourse to 127. “Our shareholder base now includes all of the financial center’s significant players,” SIX Chairman Romeo Lacher said in a statement.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in February from 3.3 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9429 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)