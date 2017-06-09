FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 9
2017年6月9日 / 凌晨4点45分 / 2 个月前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 9

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,819 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

Credit Suisse is to cut roughly 1,500 jobs in London by the end of next year, according to a person familiar with the matter, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to cut costs globally. The cutbacks come as UBS, the world's largest private bank, also considers moving hundreds of staff out of London as Britain prepares to embark on divorce talks with the European Union.

SYNGENTA

The pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina , has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, were not disclosed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Biotelemetry Inc says by end of main offer period, which expired on June 8, shareholders had tendered 82 percent of shares of Lifewatch AG

* Aevis Victoria SA says it holds or is able to acquire 2,230,895 shares of Lifewatch, representing 12.07 percent of share capital

* Novartis AG says presents data demonstrating efficacy of AMG 334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention at the American Headache Society annual meeting

* Vifor Pharma AG says Kissei to market Avacopan in Japan for Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

