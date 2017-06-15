Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE UBS

Switzerland's central bank on Thursday told the two big Swiss banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, they still need to draft credible plans for a potential insolvency, part of the country's efforts to prepare for a banking crisis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it concluded a license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel. The shares were seen rising more than 6 percent.

* Arbonia said shares of Looser Holding are being canceled following the merger of the two companies.

* Kuoni said it has launched a cash tender offer for its outstanding 200 million franc 1.5 percent 2013-2019 bond

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said it had appointed Yossi Vadnagra as CFO.

* Implenia said it had begun concrete implementation of its Werk 1 project in Winterthur, Switzerland.

* Novartis said its drug Cosentyx has demonstrated sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank publishes its monetary policy assessment at 0730 GMT.

* Swiss producer and import prices for May are due at 0715 GMT.