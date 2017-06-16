Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,887 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

Nestle

The Swiss food giant may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($923 million), it said. A strategic review was set to wrap up by year's end.

Actelion/Idorsia

Shares of Idorsia, the company spun off from Actelion, make their market debut as Johnson & Johnson completes its $30 billion takeover of Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech group.

Swisscom

Indicated 1.1 percent firmer after Jeffries raises rating to "buy" with target price 546 francs

Banks

A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body. Jorge Arzuaga, 56, of Argentina, entered his plea in the Brooklyn federal court as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Company Statements

* Novartis says U.S. FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus

* Elma Electronic AG said 5-month sales and orders rose sharply, anticipates first half year 2017 net profit in the range of 1.0 to 1.5 million francs (previous year: 0.2 million)

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG ‍acquires a commercial site in Meyrin

* Clariant AG to increase prices for Geko and Ecosil in Europe

