2 个月前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 凌晨4点42分 / 2 个月前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,887 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

Nestle

The Swiss food giant may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($923 million), it said. A strategic review was set to wrap up by year's end.

For more news see

Actelion/Idorsia

Shares of Idorsia, the company spun off from Actelion, make their market debut as Johnson & Johnson completes its $30 billion takeover of Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech group.

For more news see

Swisscom

Indicated 1.1 percent firmer after Jeffries raises rating to "buy" with target price 546 francs

Banks

A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body. Jorge Arzuaga, 56, of Argentina, entered his plea in the Brooklyn federal court as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Company Statements

* Novartis says U.S. FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus

* Elma Electronic AG said 5-month sales and orders rose sharply, anticipates first half year 2017 net profit in the range of 1.0 to 1.5 million francs (previous year: 0.2 million)

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG ‍acquires a commercial site in Meyrin

* Clariant AG to increase prices for Geko and Ecosil in Europe

Economy

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

