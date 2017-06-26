Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 9,081 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Nestle

Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC on Sunday unveiled a stake of more than 1 percent in Switzerland's Nestle SA and urged the world's largest packaged foods maker to improve its margins, buy back stock and shed non-core businesses.

Zur Rose

The order book for online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's initial public offering is already covered amid solid international demand, sources close to the transaction said on Friday.

Syngenta

A U.S. jury ordered Syngenta to pay $217.7 million to more than 7,000 Kansas farmers over its decision to commercialise a genetically modified strain of corn before China approved importing it. The verdict was announced by the farmers' lawyers. It came in a lawsuit blaming the Swiss company for causing catastrophic damage to farmers after Chinese officials began refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013.

Banks

Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has around 20 banks on its radar to ensure their anti-money-laundering standards suffice, FINMA head Mark Branson told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

Company Statements

* Gurit Holding AG ‍signed an agreement to form a joint venture for balsa wood production in Indonesia

* Burckhardt Compression said it has acquired CSM Compressor Supplies & Machine Work Ltd, (CSM) a Canadian company.

* SHL Telemedicine said Xuewen Wu was elected to serve as board chairman.

* Roche said its haemophilia drug showed positive results in Phase III studies being presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis meeting in July in Berlin.

* CPH Chemie und Papier said it was giving up fertilizer production in Uetikon and said that its CU Deutero + Agro AG will be merged with Zeochem AG.​

