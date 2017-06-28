FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 凌晨4点30分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Changes attribution for GAM item to make clear bookrunner, not GAM, was the source of the information)

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

Nestle

The world's biggest food company announced plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion) worth of shares over three years, days after U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the company.

For more click

Ubs

Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.

For more click

Company Statements

* Baloise said it was buying Switzerland's biggest digital platform for home-moving services, called MOVU.

* Kudelski said it signed a patent cross-license agreement with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

* BKW said Roland Kuepfer has been named leader of the Networks business unit.

* Bookrunner says a non-affiliated institutional investor in GAM Holding is looking to place 3 percent of the company, or 4.7 million shares, via an accelerated bookbuild.

* SWISSCOM CEO Urs Schaeppi said in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company is satisfied with second-quarter developments, with market conditions similar to those of the previous months. Investments in coming years will be on the same level as those of 2017, when the company has said it plans capital expenditures of roughly 2.4 billion francs.

* VP BANK Chief Executive Alfred Moeckli told Finanz und Wirtschaft the bank has about 300 million to 400 million francs for acquisitions.

Economy

UBS Consumption indicator at 0600 GMT

Swiss investor sentiment at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

