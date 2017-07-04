FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 凌晨5点19分 / 1 个月前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 4(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,017 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CLARIANT

Activist investor Corvex and roofing maker Standard Industries' investment arm have teamed up to take a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant CLN.S in a bid to scuttle the Swiss chemical maker's proposed merger with Huntsman Corp

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cham Paper Group said it sees H1 operating profit of 9 million francs to 10 million francs.

* Hochdorf Holding said its unit Uckermaerker Milch will reposition itself on the market, including plans to stop curd production at the end of October.

* DormaKaba Holding said it bought Australia's Kilargo Pty Ltd to expand in the Pacific region. Kilargo has 55 employees and about 13 million Swiss francs in annual sales.

* AMS said it has completed its purchase of Princeton Optronics.

* Lifewatch said BioTelemetry has now acquired 96.67 percent of shares in the Swiss company at the end of the additional acceptance period. It said it expected settlement of the offer on July 12.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below