Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,872 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals said an exclusive license with Novartis for the global development and commercialization of emricasan has become effective.

* Evolva Holding announces departure of CEO Neil Goldsmith and said he will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Simon Waddington.

* Comet Holding said first-half sales were up at 214 million Swiss francs ($222.8 million).

* SGS announced the acquisition of SGS Leicester Ltd, which employs 17 people and generated 2016 revenues in excess of 0.8 million pounds.

* Gurit Holding said it had signed a licensing contract with Armacell Group.

* VZ Holding said Philipp Marti has resigned for personal reasons and retires as a member of management and CFO as of Oct. 1. Rafael Pfaffen has been appointed as his successor by the board of directors.

* Energiedienst said Sabine von Manteuffel will become the head of its "New Business Areas" unit. She was previously with Nestle.

* Kuoni Travel Holding said it has extended the initial offer period to purchase any and all of its outstanding bonds due Oct. 28, 2019 until August 3.

* SHL Telemedicine said that its Deposit Agreement, dated Jan. 31, 2014, regarding the American Depositary Receipts among SHL Telemedicine, The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary, and owners and holders of American Depositary Receipts will be terminated.

* The SIX Swiss Exchange said Galenica had been admitted to the SMIM index basket that includes the 30 largest mid-cap stocks in the Swiss equity market not included in the blue chip SMI index. Sulzer was excluded from the SMIM. Additionally, Logitech was admitted to the SLI index basket that includes the 30 largest, most liquid Swiss securities, with Lindt & Spruengli excluded.

* Meyer Burger said it has won a contract for DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting technology for around 12 million francs.

* WISeKey International Holding said it is delivering a strategic contract for a "leading" European automobile manufacturer.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3 percent in June from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.