FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月14日 / 凌晨5点05分 / 21 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

Richemont on Friday announced the immediate resignation of its watchmaking head Georges Kern, leaving a gap in the company's top talent as it presses forward with a turnaround in its watch business.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Security group Dormakaba has bought Canadian firm Skyfold, a maker of vertically folding retractable walls, for C$109 million ($85.60 million). The Swiss group said it expects the purchase to positively impact its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin "from the first day on".

* The board of EMS Chemie will this year propose a dividend of 17 Swiss francs ($17.59) per share after EMS reported a 5.8 percent rise in net operating income to 280 million francs in the first half of 2017.

* Hearing aid maker Sonova's Franz Petermann, head of e-marketing and a member of the management board, will be leaving the company to pursue private investment and business endeavours, the group said late on Thursday.

* Schlatter Industries expects net profit of 1.3 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2017, up from 0.1 million francs in the prior-year period.

ECONOMY

*

$1 = 1.2733 Canadian dollars $1 = 0.9667 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below