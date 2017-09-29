Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 29

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,129 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Roche’s Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for treating HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery.

ARYZTA

Aryzta is preparing to put its La Rousse Foods business in Dublin on the market, the Irish Times reported, citing sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Rieter said it has agreed with the works council at its Ingolstadt location on a package of measures for employees affected by a planned reduction in the workforce. The offers submitted to 220 employees include termination contracts or a switch to a transfer company. For 2017, Rieter anticipates a negative impact on earnings of 36 million Swiss francs.

* Myriad Group said the SIX Swiss exchange approved its to delist from Swiss exchange. The final day of trading on the exchange will be April 27, 2018 and the shares will then be delisted on April 30.

* Schaffner Holding appointed Max Baenziger as chief operating officer (COO), taking up the position on April 1 2018 at the latest and replacing Ah Bee Goh who will retire as vice president global manufacturing and COO.

* Airopack Technology posted a ‍net loss of 19.5 million euros in first half of 2017 against a 16.2 million loss in same period in 2016​ and said it expects production and sales volumes to continue to grow steadily in second half of 2017​.

* Panalpina said it has entered into an agreement with the Cool Chain Group, Germany (CCG), taking over the business and a team specialized in international air freight and the import of perishables.

* Peach Property Group said it bought 273 apartments in Kaiserslautern and Saarbruecken. Peach Property Group’s annual target rental income thus increased by around one million Swiss francs to now 25.1 million francs, the company said.

* Highlight Event and Entertainment said the Cantonal Court of Basel-Landschaft, as Court of Appeal, lifted the registration ban against the capital increase of Highlight Communications AG announced on June 12 and instructed the Commercial Register to carry out the registration.

* Dormakaba Holding said it has issued bonds worth 680 million Swiss francs in two tranches​.

* Eastern Property Holdings posted a first-half net loss of $0.9 million.

* Perfect Holding posted a first-half net operating loss of 0.4 million francs (0.3 million in HY 2016) and said it continues the research and evaluation of opportunities for “amalgamation with companies of value”.

ECONOMY

* KOF indicator for September due at 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to rise to 105.5 points from 104.1 points in the previous month.