Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 2

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,176 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer is focusing on profits, not growth, Chief Executive Mario Greco told the Financial Times in an interview available online on Sunday.

EVOLVA

Money-losing sweetener maker Evolva aims to raise around 80 million Swiss francs ($82.42 million) in two capital increases this year and may boost debt financing to meet its contractual obligations with partner Cargill, it said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said César Montenegro to retire, with Michael Streicher to take over as division president pumps equipment.

* Peach Property said it fully placed hybrid convertible bond with volume of 59 million Swiss francs, with proceeds to be used for further portfolio expansion and repayment of liabilities.

* WISeKey International Holding said its consolidated preliminary revenue for the 3-month period ending Sept. 30is expected to be approximately $14.4 million.

* Dormakaba said it Chinese-based unit GMT Hardware to Argus Holdings, without giving terms of the deal.

* Alpiq said the Romanian tax authority presented its definite decision regarding a tax liability of about 197 million Swiss francs. The Swiss utility said it plans to appeal. [ALPH.S}

* Zwahlen et Mayr said its first-half net profit was 437,000 Swiss francs, up from 122,000 francs in the year-ago period.

* Feintool said Thomas Muhr and the Muhr und Bender KG sold their holding in the Swiss company, boosting the free float to 40.7 percent.

ECONOMY

Swiss retail sales at 0715 GMT

Swiss manufacturing PMI at 0730 GMT