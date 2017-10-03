Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,263 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world’s biggest staffing group has acquired privately held outplacement firm Mullin International, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, providing no financial terms.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics said the US National Institute on Drug Abuse has awarded a $5.3 million grant to support human studies of ADX71441 for the treatment of cocaine use disorder.

* Gurit said it will transfer its UK pre-impregnated fibres business to its Spanish production facility by summer 2018 following the shift to a new technology over the last years.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said the net asset value was 151.60 Swiss francs per share at the end of September.

* Lindt & Spruengli said Kamillo Kitzmantel, CEO of Lindt & Spruengli (Switzerland), will retire by the end of the year.

* Lifewatch said its board of directors has sought the delisting of the company from the SWX.

* Molecular Partners AG said it nominated Bill Burns for election to its board of directors as vice-chairman with nomination to chairman in 2018.

* Nebag AG said the provisional intrinsic value in the first nine months of 2017 stood at 10.48 Swiss francs per share.

* Roche said it was launching the NAVIFY Tumor Board solution, a clinical workflow and decision support software that optimises decision-making for cancer patient case reviews in tumor boards, or multi-disciplinary team meetings.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it will present additional data from the positive Phase III DELOS trial in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at a congress in Saint Malo, France.

* Turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange trading platforms rose 7.1 percent to 1.021.7 trillion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year, with the number of trades up 7.7 percent. Turnover averaged 5.4 billion francs per trading day.

* VAT Group AG said it nominated Michael Allison as its new chief executive to succeed Heinz Kundert who will join the board of directors.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG says ‍refinancing of Swiss real estate portfolio completed​; ‍foreign currency gains realised in connection with sale of German real estate portfolio; ‍current outlook for the semi-annual result is for net comprehensive result of 5.0-5.5 mln francs

ECONOMY