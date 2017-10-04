FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月4日 / 凌晨4点56分 / 14 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.05 percent lower at 9,279 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Giorgio Pradelli, 50, will take over as CEO from Joachim Straehle at the start of 2018.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of Win Services Pty Ltd and Leadership Directions Pty Ltd, both based in Brisbane, Australia and which together generate annual revenues in excess of AUD 4.6 million ($3.6 million).

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it has agreed to a promotion agreement for Eleview with Olympus America.

* Highlight Event And Entertainment said a court has ordered the suspension of a commercial registry ban with respect to its capital increase.

* Myriad Group said it has launched an end-to-end IoT button solution with and Bright Wolf.

ECONOMY

$1 = 1.2724 Australian dollars Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below