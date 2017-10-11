Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,277 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The Swiss bank pledged to appeal against a French ruling not to give it a say in a plea deal by a former employee embroiled in a long-running case over whether UBS helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos Group AG says digital bank of Santander group selects Temenos Core Banking​

* Cembra Money Bank AG says ‍acquires EFL Autoleasing AG with receivables of circa 280 million Swiss francs; ‍transaction expected to be EPS accretive as of 2018

* Conzzeta AG says qualitatively deficient raw material delivery leads to partial production and delivery suspension at Foampartner, financial impact cannot yet be estimated but should be largely covered by supplier or insurance policies

* Wisekey says collaborates with Microsoft to help Rwandan government make secure transactions using blockchain technology​

* Kuehne + Nagel said Federal-Mogul LLC signed a multi-year contract to let the Swiss company operate a new automotive replacement parts distribution centre near Budapest, Hungary

* Actium unit Talbot Holding controls nearly 93 percent of ImmoMentum after tender offer

* Dufry prices 800 million euros of senior notes ‍

ECONOMY

Results of monthly government bond auction due around 0900 GMT