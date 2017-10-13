Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,306 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOTENSTEIN

Patrik Gisel, chief executive of Raiffeisen which owns Notenstein La Roche, told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger Notenstein is not for sale and is open to making acquisitions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Profil de Gestion SA said for the third quarter it sees better results than those published on Sept. 30, 2016.

* Varia US Properties said it has completed its capital increase, achieving gross proceeds of 20.6 million Swiss francs, and that Wolf Property Holding has become a new anchor investor with 7.52 percent of the total number of shares.

* SHL Telemedicine said it has received the following information related to the disclosure of shareholdings: Himalaya Asset Management Limited, via Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund, has sold shares and is now holding less than 3 percent of SHL’s voting rights; Kun Shen, private investor based in Hong Kong, has acquired 2,559,250 shares, representing 23.53 percent of voting rights.

* Ascom said it entered a strategic distribution agreement with GE Healthcare in Europe

* Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.75 million passengers in September, up 5.5 percent from last year.

* Daetwyler Holding said it board has decided to nominate Claude Cornaz for election as a new director at the annual general meeting on March 6, 2018 at which Ernst Odermatt will step down from the Board having reached retirement age.

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT.