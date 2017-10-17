FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月17日 / 凌晨5点28分 / 5 天内

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 17(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,300 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors is launching a campaign for breaking up Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S into three parts, the Financial Times reported.

RICHEMONT

The company said it expects an 80 percent increase in profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after the world’s second biggest luxury group reported improving sales and reduced inventory buybacks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said it has won a contract for the production and supply of carbon fibre-based exterior car body panels from an Italian premium automotive manufacturer.

* Leonteq said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Swiss Mobiliar for the development and provision of modern insurance products. Leonteq will support Swiss Mobiliar with its technology platform.

* Zur Rose Group reported a 15.4 percent in Q3 sales to 245.9 million Swiss francs.

* Mobilezone said it is transferring its head office to Rotkreuz.

* VAT Group reported a 29 percent rise in Q3 sales to 167 million francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank remains committed to its current expansive monetary policy despite a reduced upward pressure on the Swiss franc and an improving global economic situation, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

