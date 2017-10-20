FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月20日 / 凌晨4点43分 / 5 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,257 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The reinsurer estimated its claims burden from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Mexico earthquakes at $3.6 billion

Shares indicated 1 percent higher

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich to offload British subsidiary Endsleigh - Sky News

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech AG says Q3 ‍net profit 365 million Swiss francs versus profit of 392 million reported in Q3 last year

* Swiss building technology company Poenina said it plans to list new and existing shares on Switzerland’s stock exchange. ZKB is lead manager.​

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

