Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,257 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
The reinsurer estimated its claims burden from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Mexico earthquakes at $3.6 billion
Shares indicated 1 percent higher
Zurich to offload British subsidiary Endsleigh - Sky News
* BB Biotech AG says Q3 net profit 365 million Swiss francs versus profit of 392 million reported in Q3 last year
* Swiss building technology company Poenina said it plans to list new and existing shares on Switzerland’s stock exchange. ZKB is lead manager.
