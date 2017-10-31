Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 31

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday. The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 9,191 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

The Swiss speciality chemicals maker, whose biggest shareholder just derailed its $20 billion merger with Huntsman , said that its third-quarter sales rose 12 percent, more than analysts expected. Its shares were indicated to open one percent higher.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The central bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit - posting a gain of 32.5 billion Swiss francs ($32.66 billion)- as its campaign to weaken the Swiss franc starts to pay off.

GEBERIT

The Swiss plumbing supplies maker said it expected its full-year sales to improve by three percent after reporting weaker-than-expected sales in the third quarter. Its shares were indicated to fall 1.9 percent.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharma group said it ‍submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Kymriah in adult patients suffering from a form of blood cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said a court cancelled all its publicly held registered shares that will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange on Nov 7. Holders of these shares will received a cash compensation of $280 per share.

* Conzzeta AG said it appointed Michael Riedel as new CEO of FoamPartner.

* Dufry said net earnings more than doubled to 122.0 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of 2017. It also said it continued to assess the possibility of an initial public offering of its North American business.

* Feintool said sales grew 8 percent to 450.2 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year. It expects 580-600 million francs in sales and an EBIT margin of around 7.6 percent in 2017.

* Oerlikon Group said earnings before interest tax (EBIT) rose to 63 million Swiss francs in the third quarter. It raised its full-year outlook and now expects order intake to exceed 2.8 billon francs and sales to reach around 2.75 billion francs.

* Phoenix Mecano said its net result decreased by 10 percent to 17.4 million euros in the first nine months of 2017. It expects a full-year operating result before one-off expenses at the upper end of its 36-40 million euro target range.

* St. Galler KB said it appointed Hanspeter Wohlwend as new head of Private Banking and member of the Management Board as of March 1, 2018.

* Temenos said it received approval from the Swiss Takeover Board for its up to 150 million Swiss francs share buyback programme.

ECONOMY