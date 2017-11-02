Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,276 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank, which faces calls from an activist investor to split up the bank to boost its share price, reported a near-six-fold year-on-year rise in third-quarter net income.

SWISS RE

The world’s second-largest reinsurer posted a $468 million nine-month net loss after disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Australia’s Cyclone Debbie socked the reinsurer with an expected $4 billion in natural catastrophe claims.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom SCMN.S kept its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology AG - ‍ adjusts its previous EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2017 to a level of chf 5-15 mln

* Building technology group Poenina launches IPO with indicated price range of 40-46 Swis francs per share

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says gets ‍marketing authorization for Cresemba for switzerland​​

ECONOMY

The consumer sentiment index improved to -2 points in the fourth quarter from -3 points in the third

* Retail sales data due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)