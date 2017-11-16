FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 16
2017年11月16日 / 凌晨5点53分 / 1 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 16

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Chief Executive Mario Greco on Wednesday played down the chances that the Swiss insurer will buy rivals to gain new customers and said the company sees “lots of organic opportunities”.

For more news, click on

EFG

EFG International said it had brought in net inflows of 0.5 billion Swiss francs ($505.61 million) from July through end-October, the first time the Swiss private bank’s overall incoming money turned positive since it bought BSI bank in early 2016.

For more news, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank is closing Anteil Capital Partners, a unit set up to take minority stakes in hedge fund firms, Bloomberg reported.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS [CPR-CH}

* Kuros Biosciences staid it was promoting Joost de Bruijn to Chief Executive Officer, effective December 4, 2017.

* Valiant Holding said it has raised 250 million Swiss francs after placing a triple A-covered bond.

* Evolva said it was working with Northumbria University’s Brain, Performance and Nutrition Research Centre in the UK for the study of Veri-te resveratrol.

* Varia US Properties said it will ask its shareholders to increase its capital by up to 1.8 million new shares in order to expand its portfolio in the United States.

ECONOMY

* SNB board member Andrea Maechler speaks at an event in Geneva at 1700 GMT

$1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

