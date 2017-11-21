FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月21日 / 凌晨5点41分 / 1 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,298 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle has held preliminary talks about purchasing all or parts of Hain Celestial, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

CREDIT SUISSE

Saudi Arabian investors could be interested in taking a stake in Credit Suisse, The Financial Times wrote in a column on Tuesday, citing a person close to the situation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG says it has cancelled its planned acquisition of Simcro, saying the deal ran out of time .‍​

* Valora ‍successfully completes capital increase with net proceeds of approximately chf 166 million​

ECONOMY

Swiss exports rose year-on-year by a real 2.3 percent in October to 19.5 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

