Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Nestle has held preliminary talks about purchasing all or parts of Hain Celestial, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
Saudi Arabian investors could be interested in taking a stake in Credit Suisse, The Financial Times wrote in a column on Tuesday, citing a person close to the situation.
* Sulzer AG says it has cancelled its planned acquisition of Simcro, saying the deal ran out of time .
* Valora successfully completes capital increase with net proceeds of approximately chf 166 million
Swiss exports rose year-on-year by a real 2.3 percent in October to 19.5 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
