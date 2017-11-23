FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
国际财经
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月23日 / 凌晨5点41分 / 更新于 1 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,285 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS-EU TIES

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Bern to meet Swiss officials on bilateral ties. News conference scheduled for 1030 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Allreal issued an 8 1/2 year 150 million Swiss franc bond with a coupon of 0.75 percent and said it plans to use the proceeds to repay bank debt.

* Carlo Gavazzi said net income fell by more than a third to 4.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of its fiscal year 2017/2018.

* Kuros agreed a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement with a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LLC that could provide up to 30 million Swiss francs in equity financing over a 36-month period. The shares will be placed at a 5 percent discount to the market price.

* Leonteq said shareholders approved Christopher Chamber as its new chairman.

* St. Galler Kantonalbank said it was taking over private clients and advisers from M.M.Warburg Bank (Switzerland) Ltd that will be withdrawing from the traditional private banking business in Switzerland. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* Zur Rose Group said it acquired mail order pharmacy Vitalsana that generated revenue of around 30 million euros in 2016.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan gives speech about Switzerland’s high balance of payments surplus and its effect on monetary policy at 1630 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below