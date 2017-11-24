FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24
2017年11月24日

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,320 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemicals maker on Friday rejected its largest shareholder White Tale’s demand for an independent strategic review and three board seats, setting up a showdown with the activist investor that last month blocked its $20 billion merger with Huntsman.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Swiss industrial orders for the third quarter due at 0815GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

