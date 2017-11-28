FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月28日 / 凌晨5点56分 / 2 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT

Activist investor White Tale said it would take its demands directly to Clariant’s shareholders after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker snubbed its request for an independent strategic review and for three seats on its board of directors.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dottikon said net income rose slightly to 9.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of its financial year 2017/18, and it expected a further increase in net sales and net income for the full year.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG confirmed its profit goal for 2017 after making an exceptional contribution of 12 million Swiss francs to its pension fund.

* Sika has agreed to acquire Faist ChemTec Group, a German manufacturer of acoustic solutions for the automotive industry with annual sales of 190 million Swiss francs.

* Romande Energie Holding SA to buy Polyforce SA in January 2018

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below