Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29
2017年11月29日 / 凌晨5点42分 / 2 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,360 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

Cuba and Swiss firm Nestle on Tuesday laid the first stone of a $55 million coffee and biscuits factory joint venture in the Mariel special development zone, the latest major foreign investment in the Communist-run island.

Moreover, Nestle Nespresso said it plans a substantial increase in the amount of coffee it buys from one of the regions hardest hit by Colombia’s long-running guerrilla war.

For more click

HNA and GATEGROUP

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which is disposing of assets after a debt-fuelled buying spree, is now considering a public listing for its Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holding, the subsidiary said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom said it won its largest-ever order for 4,000 Ascom Myco 2 smart devices, to be delivered through a business partner to the St. Olavs Hospital in Trondheim, with a value of around 4.8 million Swiss francs.

* Kuros said its chief medical officer, Virginia Jamieson, has reached retirement age and is stepping down. Her replacement will be announced later.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it and 4Sellers have entered into a strategic cooperation.

ECONOMY

UBS Consumption Indicator at 0700 GMT

Credit Suisse Investor Sentiment at 0900 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

