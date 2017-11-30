FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30
2017年11月30日

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,305 points on Thursay, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank announced plans to boost shareholder returns as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam looks to complete a restructuring of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank in 2018. In a statement ahead of its investor day, Credit Suisse announced new 2019 and 2020 yield targets and a plan to distribute 50 percent of net profit to shareholders primarily through share buybacks or special dividends.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis announces phase three strive data published in NEJM

* Novartis says Cosentyx shows long-term efficacy in nail and palmoplantar psoriasis

* Eastern Property Holdings 9-Month Net Rental Income At $52 Mln

* Meyer Burger Technology Confirms Strong Momentum In Incoming Orders

* Forbo Holding: Fixed-Price Buyback Offer Completed

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said. The year-on-year increase was 1.2 percent.

Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday that the Swiss franc remains susceptible to safe-haven pressure, adding the central bank remained ready to intervene to stem upward pressure on the currency.

KOF economic barometer for November due at 0800 GMT

Swiss retail sales in October due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

