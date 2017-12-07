Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 9,364 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drug maker said adding Tecentriq to older drugs doubled the percentage of lung cancer patients who survived a year without their disease advancing, an outcome some experts labeled unprecedented.

Additionally, Roche released positive interim data from haemophilia drug Hemlibra dosed every four weeks, saying the results were consistent with previous studies of the medicine dosed once weekly or every two weeks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Kisqali is the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor to show superior median progression-free survival compared to oral endocrine therapy as first-line treatment in a phase III trial dedicated to premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

* Novartis also said that it had begun its tender offer for shares of France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications , which it previously agreed to purchase for $3.9 billion in an all-cash offer.

* Schaffner Holding said an EBIT margin in mid-single digits is currently expected for fiscal year 2017/18.

* Eastern Property Holdings Limited announced the financing for the upcoming closing of the acquisition of 94 percent of the property work life center in Hamburg, Germany.

* Cassiopea said that the enrolment of the phase II proof of concept trial for the treatment of genital warts with CB-06-02 has been completed.

* Partners Group said it has acquired a total of 4 million square feet of office space in the United States on behalf of its clients since the start of the year. This US office portfolio has a total acquisition value of over $1 billion.

* Helvetia Holding said it has invested a single digit million amount in INZMO, an Estonian insurtech company.

* Wisekey said it has raised 1 million Swiss francs in cash via a private placement of 198,298 newly issued class B shares with a strategic investor.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss jobless rate for November rose to 3.1 percent in November from 3 percent in November, the government’s economics department said.

* Swiss National Bank foreign exchange reserves for November due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)