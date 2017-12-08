FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 8, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in a day

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,304 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re Chief Financial Officer David Cole will step down next March and be replaced by the group’s head of strategy, John Dacey, the world’s second-largest reinsurer said on Friday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The former chief executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim Ltd, Eric Olsen, was placed under formal investigation on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a source with the prosecutor’s office said.

ROCHE

Scientists at Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday they may have discovered why some tumours resist new immunotherapy drugs as well as a possible means of turning the tables to incite a T-cell attack.

UBS

UBS said Jeremy Anderson, former KPMG chairman of global financial services, will be nominated for election to the Swiss bank’s board of directors at its forthcoming annual general meeting planned for May 3.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis division Sandoz said new Phase I data showing proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim matches reference medicine

* Clariant said it has entered into an agreement with Xuzhou HaiDing Chemical Technology Co. Ltd. to develop a CATOFIN catalyst and propane dehydrogenation unit together with technology partner CB&I. The project includes the license and engineering design of the unit, which is to be built in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China, Clariant said. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below