Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,335 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CRYPTOCURRENCY

One of the three board members of the Swiss foundation that conducted the online fundraiser for the embattled Tezos cryptocurrency tech project has resigned, Reuters has learned. The departure on Monday of Guido Schmitz-Krummacher, a Swiss legal and management expert, is likely to add further turmoil to the project, which raised $232 million in cryptocurrencies in July.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

French cement group Lafarge paid close to 13 million euros ($15.2 million) to armed groups including Islamic State militants to keep operating in Syria from 2011-2015, human rights lawyers said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it merged its regions North and Latin America to create a new region Americas.

Sika also agreed to buy certain assets of Grupo Industrial Alce, extending the waterproofing and roofing brands it has on sale in Mexico.

* SHL Telemedicine said it had been informed by the Swiss Takeover Board that the proceeding regarding a potential mandatory tender offer by Himalaya TMT Fund and others had been extended to Kun Shen, who purchased Himalaya TMT Fund’s in SHL and since increased her stake to 25.02 percent of voting rights.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury will publish the results of its latest bond tender at around 1000 GMT.