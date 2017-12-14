FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14
December 14, 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,382 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Veteran German banker Martin Blessing will replace Juerg Zeltner as the head of UBS’s market-leading wealth management business next year, Switzerland’s biggest bank said.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim has ended talks with South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) about a possible deal, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The Economic Times newspaper reports that the Competition Commission of India has initiated an investigation on drug makers including Novartis over alleged price fixing of the blockbuster anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin, citing people aware of the development. bit.ly/2ChQPn0

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Peach Property Group AG ‍buys portfolio with 793 residential units in German states of Hesse and Thuringia

* Kuros Biosciences AG appoints Michael Grau as chief financial officer, effective Feb 1, 2018

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank rate decision at 0830 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expected the central bank to keep policy unchanged.

Producer/import price data for November due at 0815 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

