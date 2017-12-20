FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 20, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 6 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

3 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,404 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The Swiss technology group will revamp its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business by spinning off and winding down some operations, triggering fourth-quarter charges, it said on Wednesday. Shares were indicated to open down 0.6 percent.

For more, click on

SWISS STOCK EXCHANGES

The European Union is set to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges access to the bloc’s internal market for one year, EU sources said, in a move aimed at putting pressure on Bern to clinch an overall deal on its relations with the EU.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Axpo said it swung to a profit of 310 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2016/2017, but suffered further losses in electricity production in Switzerland and expects income in Swiss electricity to remain under pressure in the short term.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it was making organisational changes, including at its subsidiary Bank Cler, to better meet changing customer needs in the digital area.

* Bellevue Group : SIX Exchange Regulation said it reprimanded Bellevue Group AG for several errors in its 2016 annual financial statements.

* Edisun Power said it acquired a 1 MW photovoltaic site in Italy from 7C solarparken.

* GAM approved a new compensation framework based on feedback received from shareholders as part of a comprehensive review conducted by the board of directors’ compensation committee.

* Idorsia Ltd said it has entered into a research collaboration that provides Roche with an exclusive option right to cancer immunotherapy compounds for an upfront payment of 15 million Swiss francs. Further payments of milestones and royalties are possible.

* Kudelski said it made some organisational changes and expected a material impact of restructuring in 2017 and 2018. Operating income from recurring operations, excluding restructuring costs, for 2017 is expected to remain in the $45-65 million guidance.

* Nestle said Christoph Meier was taking over from Robin Tickle as head of corporate media relations. Tickle is leaving the company at the end of January.

* Romande Energie said it acquired the majority holding in Thermoreseau Avenches SA from the Avenches municipality.

* Sika said it acquired Emseal Joint Systems, a U.S.-based maker of structural expansion joint products for new construction and refurbishment with annual sales of 40 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below