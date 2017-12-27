FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27
#瑞士市场报道
December 27, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 9,402 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank expects to take a write-down of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) during its 2017 fourth quarter following changes to the U.S. tax system, it said on Friday.

Seperately, the bank is pressing ahead with the digitalisation of its Swiss universal bank, Mario Crameri, its head of IT and operations told Swiss Newspapers Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday.

UBS

The Swiss bank will write down 2.8 billion francs in the fourth quarter due to the U.S. tax update, a spokesperson told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung on Sunday.

NOVARTIS

The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the Swiss drugmaker’s Tasigna to allow certain patients with leukemia to be eligible to stop treatment after a sustained response.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said he expects insurance premiums to rise after insured losses reached $136 billion in 2017, he told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release information on sight deposits at 0900 GMT

* The UBS Swiss Consumption Indicator for November is due to be published at 0700 GMT

* The Swiss investor sentiment index for December is due to be published at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

