Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28
December 28, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,452 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: Luye Pharma Group Ltd. said a German court of appeal dismissed an appeal from Novartis AG in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding Rivastigmine 1 day patch to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

* Syngenta said it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its U.S. reporting obligations.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

