Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 3

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,409 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

NOVARTIS

Novartis’s Kisqali (ribociclib) has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy designation for treating some breast cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

* Molecular Partners says collaboration partner Allergan exercises options for two Darpin product candidates

* ABB Chairman Peter Voser told NZZ am Sonntag that the company might have to move more Swiss production activities abroad. He also said shareholder Cevian Capital was now supporting ABB’s strategy.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says ‍initiation of a phase 1 study conducted under its clinical study agreement with Adult Brain Tumor consortium in U.S.​

* Schaffner Holding AG says a fire has damaged parts of the schaffner plant in Thailand; a Schaffner employee and a firefighter were slightly injured‍​

* Zur Rose Group said on Friday that its takeover of Eurapon and Vitalsana was successfully concluded.

* Airopack said on Friday it will pay nearly 25 million euros in installments through 2021 after exercising its option to settle the price of intellectual property utilised in the company’s pressure control device.

ECONOMY

December PMI data due at 0830 GMT