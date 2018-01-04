FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4
January 4, 2018 / 7:19 AM

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,503 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

Novartis’ drug Promacta has received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for first-line treatment of severe aplastic anemia (SAA).

SWISS EXCHANGE SIX

Trading turnover on the SIX Swiss exchange rose 5.2 percent in 2017 to 1,3456 billion Swiss francs ($13.77 trillion). It achieved the third highest IPO transaction volume in Europe, the bourse said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare expects profit above 85 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of its 2017-2018 financial reporting year.

* The European Medicines Agency will begin assessing a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Vifor Pharma and ChemoCentryx’s avcopan in treating patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis, Vifor Pharma said.

* Wisconsin Public Services has selected Landis+Gyr to provide an electric and gas Advanced Metering Infrastructure network platform, the Swiss group said on Thursday.]

* Up to 40,000 customers of BKW, Onyx and La Goule were temporarily off the grid due to the Burglind storm. Roughly 15,000 customers were still affected on Wednesday night. More than 35 power lines were damaged, BKW said.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

