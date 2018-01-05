FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 5, 2018 / 5:56 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 9,512 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse plans to vacate London office building- Bloomberg bloom.bg/2CFGLI7

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi sells minority stake in Siggi‘s, will profit significantly from this transaction in financial year 2018

* Roche says launches cobas Plasma Separation Card to increase access to HIV testing for patients living in remote areas

* Metal Zug said its Schleuniger Holding AG unit completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH, based in Germany.

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG says 1.04 million people visited jungfraujoch in 2017, an increase of 13.6 percent on previous year

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below